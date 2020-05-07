Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Powin Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:PWON) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.87. Powin Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Powin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

