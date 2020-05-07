Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.32

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as low as $13.16. Futura Medical shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,860,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.32.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.20) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00).

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.