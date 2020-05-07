Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.32

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as low as $13.16. Futura Medical shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,860,146 shares changing hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.32.
Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)
Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.
