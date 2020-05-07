Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.32

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as low as $13.16. Futura Medical shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,860,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.32.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.20) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00).

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vycor Medical Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
Vycor Medical Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Swedbank Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71
Swedbank Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71
DREAM Unlimited Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91
DREAM Unlimited Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76
Growlife Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27
Growlife Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report