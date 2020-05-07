JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

JPEL Private Equity Ltd (LON:JPEL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.01. JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 32,488 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.29.

About JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

