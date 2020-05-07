Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.65. Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 323,404 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Banks bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

