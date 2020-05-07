Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.44. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deep Down from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Deep Down alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%.

About Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.