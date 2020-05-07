Regional Express (ASX:REX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (ASX:REX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.87. Regional Express shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 62,643 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

About Regional Express (ASX:REX)

Regional Express Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers and freight in Australia. The company operates through Regular Public Transport and Charter segments. It provides defense and government related aviation support services; aero-medical services for ambulance Victoria; fly in/fly out charter services; express freight services; and air tours charter services.

