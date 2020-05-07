Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.51

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $6.50. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 70,258 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$9.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.51.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

