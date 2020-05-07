Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $12.20. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 20,474 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

