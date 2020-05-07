GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $667.58

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $667.58 and traded as low as $657.00. GB Group shares last traded at $659.00, with a volume of 133,124 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 743 ($9.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered GB Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.40 ($9.33).

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 603.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 667.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Nick Brown sold 327,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,268,272.16 ($2,983,783.43). Also, insider David A. Rasche purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

