Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.24. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.36 million for the quarter.
Jason Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:JASN)
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
