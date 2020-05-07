SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.26

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $3.05. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 13,855 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $25.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.26.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

