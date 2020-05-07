Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.05

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.05 and traded as high as $286.36. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 176,731 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vycor Medical Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
Vycor Medical Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64
Swedbank Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71
Swedbank Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71
DREAM Unlimited Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91
DREAM Unlimited Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76
Growlife Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27
Growlife Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report