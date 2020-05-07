Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.05

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.05 and traded as high as $286.36. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 176,731 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

