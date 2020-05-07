Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.33. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 73,966 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 254,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 113,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.