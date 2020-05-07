Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.65

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and traded as high as $75.00. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 2,237,714 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.87.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

