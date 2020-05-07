American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of AOBC opened at $9.51 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,297 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

