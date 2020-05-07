Zacks Investment Research Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

