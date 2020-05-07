Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. POLYMETAL INTL/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

POLYMETAL INTL/S stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

