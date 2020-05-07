Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 308,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Insiders have bought a total of 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

