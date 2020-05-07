Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

AIRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Airgain stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $70.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.42. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Airgain had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 248,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

