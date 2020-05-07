Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,057,000. Kam Lawrence purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 533,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

