Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,057,000. Kam Lawrence purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 533,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bay Banks of Virginia Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Bay Banks of Virginia Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
American Outdoor Brands Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
American Outdoor Brands Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Artesian Resources to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Artesian Resources to Hold
Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for POLYMETAL INTL/S
Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for POLYMETAL INTL/S
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alta Equipment Group to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alta Equipment Group to Hold
Airgain Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Airgain Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report