Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Crexendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXDO opened at $6.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.