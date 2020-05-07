cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $0.93 on Monday. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

