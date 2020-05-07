Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $11.77 on Monday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.