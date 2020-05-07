DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

DSP Group stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.33 million, a P/E ratio of -150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DSP Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

