Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.