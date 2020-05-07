Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $31.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

