Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $31.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

