Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

