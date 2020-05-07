Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after acquiring an additional 266,867 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 207,348 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,494,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

