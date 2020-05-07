333,731 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 333,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.83% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 72,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Yoder acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Raymond James cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.44 million. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

