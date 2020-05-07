Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,237 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of National Health Investors worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

NYSE:NHI opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

