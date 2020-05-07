Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in BP by 555.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.81. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.