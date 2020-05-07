Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,795,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 302,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,082,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.