Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

