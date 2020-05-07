409,027 Shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Solar Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 514,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,342.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $611.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

