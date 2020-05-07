Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.85 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

