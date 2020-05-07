Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 32,430 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE OFC opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

