Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

