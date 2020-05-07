Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,900 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2687 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

