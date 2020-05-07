Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Taubman Centers worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

