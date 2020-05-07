Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,405 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of PS Business Parks worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,619,000 after buying an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $7,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.