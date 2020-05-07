Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

NIO stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. NIO’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

