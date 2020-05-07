Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.72%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

