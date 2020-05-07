Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 98,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

PNQI opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $157.84.

