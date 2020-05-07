Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,874 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.