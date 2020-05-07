Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 158,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 315,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTAC stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

