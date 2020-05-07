Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock opened at $316.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,895. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.