Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $102.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

