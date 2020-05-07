Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FMC by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,214,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $91.98 on Thursday. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

