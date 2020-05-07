Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,580 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

