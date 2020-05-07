Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.30 million, a PE ratio of 99.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

